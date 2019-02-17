U.S. & WORLD

Bear caught on camera riding on top of garbage truck

Quite the sight was captured on camera in North Carolina.

A bear was seen riding on top of a garbage truck going down the highway.

The animal wasn't trying to hitch a ride.

It was stuck under some netting.

The driver said he had no idea the bear was up there until the police pulled him over.

As soon as the netting was off, the bear jumped down and went off into the woods.

