Bear charges at family hiking in California

Bear charges at family hiking in California.

A black bear is not particularly something you want to see charging at you.

But it happened to a family hiking in Monrovia, California this weekend.

Most of the family just kept walking, but a pair stayed behind to take video of the bear, and that's when it charged.

The bear veered off up a slope, but ended up following the pair, and ultimately backing the entire family into a dead end.

But someone remembered bears don't like loud noises, so they all started screaming until the bear ran off.

