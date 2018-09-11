Bear charges at family hiking in California

A black bear is not particularly something you want to see charging at you.
But it happened to a family hiking in Monrovia, California this weekend.
Most of the family just kept walking, but a pair stayed behind to take video of the bear, and that's when it charged.
The bear veered off up a slope, but ended up following the pair, and ultimately backing the entire family into a dead end.
But someone remembered bears don't like loud noises, so they all started screaming until the bear ran off.
