Bear seen wandering in Southern California neighborhood

The animal was spotted in the 500 block of Hillcrest Boulevard about 5:30 a.m., making its way along residential streets and into nearby alleys.
At least one vehicle came perilously close to the bear in the middle of a street, driving past in the pre-dawn darkness.
Large bear roaming neighborhood in Monrovia. https://t.co/0FxwHX6HZg https://t.co/v5JOHamMau— Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) February 21, 2020
Several news reporters arrived at the scene as the bear made its way into the front yards of several homes.
Whether the bear was the animal that was spotted in the same neighborhood on Thursday was unclear.