Bear caught getting some shut-eye on bathroom counter in Montana restaurant

Don't you hate it when this happens? You go to the powder room at a restaurant and there's a bear hogging the bathroom counter.This happened at a lodge in Montana not far from Yellowstone National Park, so maybe it wasn't completely unexpected.Apparently, the bear cub slipped into the ladies room unnoticed and took a nap on the counter. It turned into a long nap after U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tranquilized the bear then took it back to the wild.