Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool

A large bear was hit with a tranquilizer dart after spending a few hours roaming a Los Angeles neighborhood and taking a dip in a backyard pool.Police warned residents to stay indoors after the bear was spotted Tuesday in Granada Hills, along the foothills of the Santa Susana Mountains.The bear cooled off in a pool for several minutes, then climbed a wall and explored suburban backyards in the San Fernando Valley.The bear dozed off after being hit with a tranquilizer dart by an animal control officer.Bears captured in neighborhoods are typically relocated back into wilderness areas.