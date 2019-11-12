animal

Beefcake the bison enjoys snow day at Wisconsin zoo

MADISON, Wisconsin (WPVI) -- A 22-year-old bison named Beefcake was so excited by this week's snow, that he did his version of a snow angel.

In a video shared by the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wisconsin, and his zookeeper, Taylor Woods, Beefcake rolls his large body around the snow and kicks his legs in the air.

The zoo's post accompanying the Facebook video said: "The polar bears aren't the only ones enjoying the snow - Beefcake is one happy boy today!"

Madison and other parts of southern Wisconsin were hit with up to six inches of snow on November 11, local media reported.
