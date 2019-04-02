baby animals

Meet Hertha! Berlin zoo unveils name of latest polar bear cub

EMBED <>More Videos

Berlin's Tierpark zoo has unveiled the much-anticipated name of its new star attraction, a 4-month-old polar bear cub.

BERLIN -- It's Hertha.

Berlin's Tierpark zoo has unveiled the much-anticipated name of its new star attraction, a 4-month-old polar bear cub.

Hertha, born on Dec. 1, is named after the German capital's eponymous top league soccer club, which is sponsoring the animal.

The club's mascot - a brown bear - presented a ball with the cub's name at the zoo Tuesday. Then mother, Tonja, and daughter gamboled into the enclosure to the delight of the assembled photographers.

Hertha played ball for the cameras, literally, before accidentally kicking it into the deep end of the moat. In a display of motherly love, Tonja retrieved the ball.

Berlin's last celebrity polar bear, Knut, died prematurely from illness in 2011 at age 4. Several cubs born since failed to reach maturity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszoopolar bearbaby animalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BABY ANIMALS
Cheetah septuplets born at zoo in Richmond, Virginia
WATCH: Officer rescues fawn lodged between fence posts
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Cute baby animal alert! Zoo announces birth of twin red panda cubs
TOP STORIES
DA: 15-year-old shot friend twice following weekend dispute
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
4 arrested after melee inside Atlantic City McDonald's
Eagles hosting Draft Party at the Linc, tickets are free
Travis Scott, Cardi B headlining Made In America 2019
Phillies fans travel to Washington D.C. for Harper's return
Your complete guide to Bryce Harper's return to D.C.
Show More
Serviceman killed in training lost father in training accident in '04
Glen Mills School in Delco begin layoffs after abuse allegations
Temple plans to be tobacco-free campus by fall semester
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Some Rain Late
SEPTA installs historical displays to honor Cecil B. Moore
More TOP STORIES News