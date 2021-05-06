bear

Black bear falls from tree into tarp at Clarion University

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Black bear falls from tree into tarp at Pa. university

CLARION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Students at Clarion University received quite the surprise during finals week.

They spotted a black bear up in a tree on the western Pennsylvania campus.

Authorities subdued the bear with two doses of a tranquilizer.



Firefighters then used a bucket truck to knock it out of the tree, allowing the bear to fall into a tarp below.

Witness David Cyphert recorded a video which captured the moment the bear fell from the tree into the tarp below. Clarion Fire and Hose Company No.1 also posted about the rescue on Facebook.



Pennsylvania Game Commission officials said the bear is OK and was relocated to game lands further north in Clarion County.

SEE ALSO: Tiny terriers scare off bear at Pasadena hillside home
EMBED More News Videos

A Pasadena woman's small terriers charged fearlessly after a bear that had invaded her home, scaring the much-bigger intruder off.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniaanimal rescuebearcollegeanimals
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEAR
Tiny dogs scare off bear at Southern California home
Wild bear relaxes in jacuzzi
VIDEO: Bear chases skier down Romanian slopes
NC Zoo helps Polar Bear conservation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family reunited in Philly after being separated at border in 2017
Residents hold emergency meeting over ATV, dirt bike enforcement
Wife's Facebook post leads FBI to Capitol riot suspect in Bucks Co.
Free Dunkin' coffee for nurses, health care workers
$30K reward offered for info in Hunting Park murder
Philly bars, restaurants offer huge incentives to lure workers back
Didi hits grand slam in Phillies' 5-4 win over Brewers
Show More
Philadelphia's comeback hinging on tourism, booming summer season
NFL to give away 50 free Super Bowl tickets to vaccinated fans
Home helper provides friendship through pandemic and beyond
Biden says Philly fans are 'most informed,' 'most obnoxious'
Trillions of cicadas emerging from 15 states 'within days'
More TOP STORIES News