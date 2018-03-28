Bucks County park being blamed for death of dogs

People in Bucks County are blaming a nearby park for the death of their dogs.It was a packed house at the Springfield Township Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night.Residents made passionate pleas for the board to stop allowing the use of herbicides at Peppermint Park.The township has a leasing agreement with a hay farmer who sprays the herbicide.Many blame the chemical for the deaths of their pets."We lost both of our dogs over the course of two months, both from soft tissue cancers," one resident said."We had to put our 13-year-old black lab, Max, to sleep because he was diagnosed with cancer," another resident said.The board says it will discuss the issue at a meeting next month.------