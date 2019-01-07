Bucks County SPCA rescues 34 cats, needs assistance

Humane police officers with the Bucks County SPCA removed 34 sick cats and kittens from a home in Tinicum Township on Thursday.
The cats were reportedly living in filth and are now being treated for various health issues.
The SPCA is accepting donations to pay for animal surgeries and other medical treatments necessary to help save the lives of the cats.
Donations can be made online at www.bcspca.org, by phone at 215-794-7425, or by visiting their two shelters.
