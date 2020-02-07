Pets & Animals

California man spending $45,000 on revolutionary surgery to save his dog's life

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- A California man is digging deep into his pockets and has cashed out his 401(k) to save his dog's life.

Judging by her abundance of vim and vigor while playing at a Bay Area park, you'd never know 12-year old mini Schnauzer, Lola, has a life-threatening condition.

"We had an episode in November where she came back from a walk and she fainted... She has an enlarged heart because she has a damaged mitral valve," says her owner, Jason Garrett.

In other words, Lola has pre-heart failure. In her case, she was given a prognosis of months, if not a year or so to live. While each case differs in severity, this condition is the most common heart issue for dogs, affecting millions. Lola's dad Jason says Lola, a certified therapy dog, has saved his life countless times.



"I suffer from severe depression and bipolar disorder. The reason I continue to survive and even thrive with the disease is Lola."

After doing research and reaching out to people across the country, Jason now has hope, thanks to a type of open-heart surgery pioneered by Japanese doctor Masami Uechi. His surgeries have a 90-percent success rate, but there's a catch.

"The downside is it's about $45,000. I've already cashed out my 401K and using every penny of my savings, and I'm also looking into selling my car if need be," says Jason.
This surgery was only available in Japan. But now, surgeons are being trained to do the procedure in Florida by Dr. Uechi himself. This makes the surgery not only more accessible, but can eventually bring the cost down.

RELATED: Georgia dog with special needs finds perfect match after being adopted, returned 3 times

Dr. Justin Williams is Lola's Veternarian Cardiologist at OakVet Animal Specialty Hospital in Oakland.

"Right now it's a very unique and very high skilled procedure that's a combination of different teams from around the world coming together. The more experience for efficiency the more available through the United States."

With surgery scheduled for this summer in Florida, Jason now has peace of mind that Lola will live at least another 4 years. And that dog owners everywhere can find that same hope too.

"Anything for Lola. She's family."

Jason is currently setting up a GoFundMe account to help offset the cost of the surgery and travel expenses.

He also wanted to include his email in this article in case anyone has questions about their own pet. You can reach him at LetsSaveLola@gmail.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogspet healthanimal newssurgerypet careu.s. & worldanimal hospital
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Ardmore: Police
NJ high school basketball coach assaulted by players: police
Gilbertsville woman dies following assault; man in custody
Police release cause of death for woman, children killed in Salem Co.
Police ID man found shot to death inside car in Point Breeze
Efforts underway to ease the squeeze of gentrification
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
Show More
AccuWeather: Flood Watch Overnight, Wind Advisory Friday
The Dining Car tops Action News viewers' diners list
Temple fencing ranked 5th in nation
Police identify suspect arrested in Love Park rape
Driver collides with school bus, flees scene in Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News