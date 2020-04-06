California doggie daycare stays open to care for essential workers' pets amid COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO -- Essential workers are doing more now than ever before.From doctors to nurses, police offices, and grocery store workers and delivery drivers, they still need care for their pets while at work doing these critical jobs.That's why a San Francisco business is staying open to care for these dogs, even as the doggie daycare struggles to stay afloat.The Grateful Dog is a great getaway for some first responders' furry friends, even as the coroanvirus pandemic crushed the doggie daycare company."We had to go into personal savings because we are in the red, and we go day by day by the moment," said Karla Rivera.Rivera's business is down 90% as most people are working from home and not traveling during the crisis, so the need fror dog boarding went bottom up.The doggie daycare could have closed its two locations, the owner decided to stay open to help those who are working keep our country going."We are literally just open for people who are out there working essential business who need a place to keep their dogs," Rivera said.The Grateful Dog follows all CDC guidelines for keeping clean and safe distances, and say by still operating during this difficult time is their way of giving back to the doctors, nurses and first responders who must report to work."We feel we have to do our part," said Ernie Cervantes, "plus the pets still want to play all day. Dogs need dogs, like people need people, so we are here for them too."The appreciation for being up and running for essential workers is flooding social media."People who don't even use us from other counties are thanking us for staying open for them and so we do it for them," Rivera said.Because business is down so much, the Grateful dog has reduced hours, but they are making sure they can also accommodate those working graveyard and weekend shifts.