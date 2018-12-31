PET ADOPTION

California law bans pet stores from selling animal from breeders

Home cooks will have an easier time selling food they make at home under a new California law that goes into effect in 2019.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WPVI) --
On Jan. 1 2019, pet stores in California will be required to only sell dogs, cats, and rabbits that come from shelters or nonprofits.

WTVD-TV reports, the new law states that animals must be obtained from an animal shelter and the store must post the name of the agency where it got the animal; no breeders will be allowed.

The change comes from the Pet Rescue and Adoption Act, which was signed into law by California Governor Jerry Brown in October 2017.

The law requires each store "maintain records sufficient to document the source of each dog, cat, or rabbit the pet store sells or provides space for, for at least one year, and to post, in a conspicuous location on the cage or enclosure of each animal, a sign listing the name of the entity from which each dog, cat, or rabbit was obtained," CNN reported.

To ensure the requirement is being met, store operators will have to keep documentation on the origin of each animal.

If the paperwork cannot be provided, the store will be fined $500 per animal.

Those looking to purchase a new furry friend still have the option to buy from a private breeder.

