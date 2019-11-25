Pets & Animals

'Batman' the cat has new home after being stolen in Brookhaven, Pennsylvania

BROOKHAVEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A cat that was stolen from a PetSmart store in Delaware County, Pennsylvania and later found safe, has a new home.

The black cat, appropriately named "Batman," was adopted by one of the tipsters that spotted the suspects' car.



Photos show the moment Batman met his new owners.

The Forgotten Cats Adoption Center in Brookhaven thanked local police for their hard work in tracking down the cat by treating them to a few cupcakes.

