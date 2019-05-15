california

Cat jumps from tree, rescued by firefighters

Rescues from trees not routine
By Daniel Patrick
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (WPVI) -- Firefighters in California recently saved a cat after it jumped from a tree.

Porterville Fire Department shot video of what they call an uncommon occurrence, which is rescuing cats from trees, despite the popular belief.

The video shows firefighters waiting near the base of the tree with a rescue sheet, encouraging the cat to jump.

After awhile, the cat safely jumps on to the sheet, then quickly runs away.
