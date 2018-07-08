Cats dumped at cafe in Brewerytown

Someone keeps dumping cats at Le Cat Café in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.The owners say they want to help, but they need to go to ACCT or the SPCA so they can be properly cared for.They hope to get that message out to the person who keeps leaving the cats here.Inside Le Cat Café, there are up to 12 cats milling around on any given day.The coffee shop also serves as ACAT Adoption Platform, but they are not a shelter and someone in the community, who appears to mean well is causing a catastrophe for the small shop.Owner John Ceranic said, "It's happened a few times, generally we'll come in in the morning, there will be a box of kittens."In recent weeks a Good Samaritan has dropped off cats and kittens after viewing surveillance footage.The owners believe the same person used a bin to put 5 grown cats inside. Holes were made for air but in this heat and humidity, the conditions in the container are dangerous, even deadly.The cats are feral, so they were clawing at each other, and out of control.Employees of the Café say the surprise deliveries are overwhelming."Reach out to us and we're willing to work with you, we're willing to see the cats, get a good home and think that's what she wants as well. She's just not going about it the correct way," saidThe owner of the Cat Café took the cats left on the stoop home, but they are not used to being inside or around people.She doesn't know yet if they will be okay with other cats in the Café.------