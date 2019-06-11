Chickens survive Pa. highway crash taken to shelter

GREENWICH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Berks County animal shelter is trying to figure out what to do with the more than 100 chickens that survived a fall onto a highway.Pennsylvania State Police said about a dozen crates of live chickens fell off a truck on I-78 in Greenwich Township Monday morning.The rescued chickens were transported to the Humane Pennsylvania's Berks County Animal Response Team's shelter in Reading for care.Police did not provide any information about the truck involved in the mishap.