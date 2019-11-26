Pets & Animals

Video shows chihuahua drive across 4 lane road after putting car in reverse

SLIDELL, Louisiana -- Police say a Chihuahua caused a car crash by somehow putting the car in reverse.

The Slidell Police Department tweeted photos of the five pound dog.



Police say the dog's owners got out of the car to pump gas.

SEE ALSO: Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
EMBED More News Videos

One neighbor said the dog is a better driver than most people, despite hitting a mailbox.



That's when the car suddenly went into reverse, crossed a four-lane road, and ended up at another gas station.

Police say there were minor injuries in the crash, but aren't saying who was hurt.

In photos, the dog appears fine.

RELATED:
Rescue puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Stray with nose growth lovingly named Rudi the Red-Nosed Chihuahua
Abuse survivor Gus the dog recognized nationally as hero dog
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslouisianacar crashcar accidentdog
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A.C. Moore to close all of its stores
Troubleshooters: Minister & businessman apparently hiding violent past
Woman dies after shooting in Lower Moreland Township; Suspect in custody
Neshaminy HS can keep 'Redskins' name, must remove offensive logos and educate students
Pa. on verge of extending time for abuse charges
Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum
Show More
Man dead after being shot 15 times in Philadelphia: Police
AccuWeather: Sunshine, Even Warmer Today
Philadelphia's homeless treated to 5-star Thanksgiving feast
Police: Couple attacked with hammer before Berks County fire
Bicyclist seriously injured after accident involving SEPTA bus
More TOP STORIES News