Pets & Animals

Puppy who can't walk, friend of pigeon who can't fly, gets mini-wheelchair

AMHERST, NH -- New Hampshire pet mobility company Walkin' Pets has donated a mini-wheelchair to a puppy unable to walk after a video of the puppy making friends with a pigeon unable to fly went viral.

RELATED: Disabled puppy and pigeon become besties at rescue shelter, becoming an internet sensation

Herman the pigeon and Lundy the puppy formed an unlikely friendship, a chihuahua who cannot walk and a pigeon who cannot fly, WMUR reported.

The Mia Foundation, a rescue organization in Rochester, New York that rehabilitates animals with birth defects and physical deformities, brought the two together.

The foundation was sent a mini-wheelchair by Amherst-based Walkin' Pets. The wheelchair is small enough to fit the 2-pound puppy.

Now mobile and able to walk for the first time, Lundy is looking for his forever home. For adoption details, contact the Mia Foundation.

To donate to Walkin' Pets and help out animals like Lundy, visit HPETS.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew hampshireanimal rescueusaanimalcute animalsu.s. & worldpuppy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man murdered moments after entering garage in Manayunk
"We were ambushed." Outrage over safe injection site plan
How Philadelphia is preparing for coronavirus
Harry Styles makes surprise visit to Wawa store
Grandfather charged in toddler's cruise ship death changes plea
Trump can withhold grants to NYC, NJ in immigration fight: Court
1 dead following house fire in Chester County
Show More
TikTok 'skull-breaker challenge' leaves Cherry Hill teen with concussion
AccuWeather:Clouds And Drizzle Today, Steady Rain Late Tonight
Gritty defends Phanatic's new look
Route 202 reopens in Chalfont after 3-alarm fire
Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat
More TOP STORIES News