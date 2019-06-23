"Possum" the chunky bulldog seems to love using the cat flap, according to Storyful
Isabel Fraser captured video of her pup having some trouble getting into her home using the cat door.
The bulldog can be seen in video inching her way through the small opening.
"She thinks she is tiny," Fraser told Storyful. Eventually, she said, she had to block the entrance, "cause I am worried she is going to dislocate a hip!"
'She thinks she is tiny': Chunky bulldog loves using cat door, but can't really fit
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More