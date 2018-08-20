PETS & ANIMALS

Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn

(Delaware State Police)

CAMDEN, Del. --
Police in Delaware are searching for the person responsible for sexually assaulting a mare at a barn.

The News Journal cites a Delaware State Police release that says an unknown person or multiple people entered a barn on a residential property and assaulted the pony sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The Delmarva Equine Clinic said in a release that the pony was in her stall in her owner's barn at the time. She suffered significant trauma, which veterinarian Dr. Amy Franklin says was likely from an object, but is expected to recover.

Franklin described the mare as a "mini horse" and said her injuries were "pretty disturbing" and unlike anything she'd seen before.



___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdelaware newssex assaulthorsesCamden
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Kittens begin early preparations for Kitten Bowl VI
Crews rescue deer stuck in abandoned well in New Castle County
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
14-year-old boy, man shot in North Philadelphia
Junkyard fire in Frankford impacts SEPTA, Amtrak service
Man jumps from window to escape intruders in NE Philadelphia
Firefighter injured battling Mount Ephraim house fire
Pope on sex abuse: "We showed no care for the little ones"
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
Police search for missing woman in Montgomery County
Show More
AccuWeather: Dry, Nicer Today
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to N.C. school
Gretchen Carlson: Miss America's claims cost pageant $75K
VIDEO: Father, son escape forest fire in Glacier National Park
Report: British cruise ship fall survivor sang to stay awake
More News