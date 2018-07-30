U.S. & WORLD

Colombian gang puts $70k bounty on drug-sniffing dog

EMBED </>More Videos

Colombian gang puts $70k bounty on drug-sniffing dog. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

A drug-sniffing dog is in danger.

Authorities in Colombia say he was so good at busting bad guys, that he's now on the mafia's hit list.

The six-year-old German Shepherd, Sombra, has since been relocated.

Authorities say her talent for sniffing out drugs has led to the capture of at least 245 people, and the seizure of nine tons of cocaine.

They say a Colombian mob has put a bounty of $70,000 on Sombra's head.

Along with her usual handler, Sombra is now escorted by other officers to keep an eye on her.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worlddogdrugs
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Investigators can't rule out 'interference' in loss of MH370
Dunkin' Donuts announces first gluten-free product
TSA to begin testing out new bag screening technology
Number of people ordered to flee California fires hits 15K
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Missing boa constrictor causes concern among neighbors in Montgomery County
This kangaroo just can't figure out how a swing works
Mama duck & dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart
Orca whale carries dead calf for days off Canadian coast
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
1 critically injured in shooting on I-95 in New Castle
Missing boa constrictor causes concern among neighbors in Montgomery County
Police officer hospitalized after coming into contact with fentanyl
SUV crashes into strip mall in city's Rhawnhurst section
Name released of man shot, killed by police near Dorney Park
Priest brutally attacked inside church in Wilmington
Video shows man taking packages from driveway in West Goshen
Imposters pose at child protective services in Delaware
Show More
Police: Doctor molested over 2 dozen children over the years
Hundreds of teens descend on Broad Street
Pedestrian struck and killed by SEPTA train in Southwest Philadelphia
Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million
Off-duty officer allegedly catches car break-in suspects red-handed
More News