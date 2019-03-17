Nevada couple rescues two baby bear cubs

LAKE TAHOE, Nevada (WPVI) -- A couple in Lake Tahoe, Nevada is caring for a very adorable pair.The two orphaned bear cubs, named Eureka and Blaze, are just four pounds each and only about six weeks old.This isn't the first time their foster parents, Tom and Cheryl Millham, have fostered bear cubs.Just like human babies, they need plenty of TLC and patience.The couple says they require frequent feeding,They scoot around before they can walk and will rely on their foster parents to teach them the skills needed to survive in the wild.The Millhams say it will be about a year before cubs will be released.