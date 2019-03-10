Pets & Animals

Couple reunited with pet cat after fleeing from California wildfire in November

Couple reunited with pet cat after fleeing from California wildfire in November. Nydia Han reports during Action News at noon on March 10, 2019.

One couple who fled their burning home in Paradise during the severe wildfires has finally been reunited with their pet.

Sandra and Paul Ritchie have not seen their cat Dexter since November.

He'd been on his own for over 100 days until he was rescued.

The couple is thankful they got Dexter micro-chipped.

The rescue group who found Dexter believes it will take years to find pets abandoned during the historic wildfires.

