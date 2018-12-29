PETS & ANIMALS

Cow escapes on highway in Paterson, New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Cow escapes on highway in Paterson, New Jersey. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on December 29, 2018.

PATERSON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A cow was seen wandering a New Jersey highway Thursday morning.

The bovine was aboard a trailer heading to a slaughterhouse when the door opened while on Route 80 near Paterson and she escaped.

Briana the cow wandered through the highway's lanes before police were able to close in on the animal.

The cow was taken to the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue where she remains in good shape.

Briana, pardoned from death, is now living her best life on greener pastures.

