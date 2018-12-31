PETS & ANIMALS

Cow found wandering along NJ highway gives birth at animal sanctuary

EMBED </>More Videos

A cow that stopped traffic on a NJ highway has given birth at an animal sanctuary. (Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue)

PATERSON, New Jersey (WPVI) --
A cow that stopped traffic on I-80 in Paterson, New Jersey has given birth at an animal sanctuary.

Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue in Wantage posted on their Facebook page that 'Brianna,' who was on the way to a slaughterhouse when she broke away for freedom, is now the proud mother of a baby girl named 'Winter.'

Winter was born on Saturday around 1:30 p.m.

Brianna jumped off of a double-decker transport bus, eight feet down onto the highway.

It took hours for police to bring the more than 1,000 pound bovine under control.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscownew jersey newsanimal newsNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Cincinnati Zoo's premature hippo Fiona hits big milestone
Shelter animals receive warm beds following community donations
Shelter Me: The Philly Kitty
Cow escapes on highway in Paterson, New Jersey
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Foles leads Eagles past Redskins 24-0, into playoffs
Diaz leaves Temple to become Miami's new head coach
Fireworks to light up the sky over the Delaware River
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
2018's Top Stories on 6abc.com
AccuWeather: Mild, Rainy New Year's Eve
Parking restrictions, road closures for 2019 Mummers Parade
3 cars, SEPTA bus collide in Feltonville
Show More
3 people shot inside Hunting Park restaurant
Body found in abandoned plant in Port Richmond
Funeral service held for N.J. firefighter who died on Christmas morning
Firefighters rescue gift from burning car on Christmas Eve
Minimum wage rising in 20 states and numerous cities
More News