PETS & ANIMALS

'Cranky' crocodile eats watermelon in one powerful bite

Video shows Elvis the crocodile eating a watermelon in a single bite.

Elvis, a 52-year-old crocodile at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales, ate an entire watermelon in one powerful bite.

Park staff roll a watermelon toward him. Video shows Elvis eating it in slow motion before he retreats back into the water.

Elvis is a saltwater crocodile. The species is the largest of all living reptiles. Males can reach up to about 21 feet in length.

He is known as "Australia's crankiest crocodile" after he gained worldwide attention after he nearly ate a lawnmower in 2011.
