Crews rescue deaf puppy stuck in hole in Alabama

After 30 hours of effort, volunteers were able to rescue a 7-week-old deaf puppy that fell down a 50-foot (15-meter) crevice behind a house in Alabama.Volunteers erupted in cheers as the pup - named Toffee - was pulled out of the narrow hole around midnight Saturday with the help of a snare and some food.Toffee fell into the inches-wide space around 5 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters, cave rescue crews and plumbers joined the rescue effort, lowering nets, snares and food to try to retrieve Toffee."Y'all this is a miracle," Karen Smith, the puppy's foster mother, told reporters. Video footage showed the white puppy wagging her tail as Smith cuddled her.Huntsville television stations drew thousands of followers as they live-streamed the recovery efforts.