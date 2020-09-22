Pets & Animals

Crocodile scares group of tourists posing for photo

A couple of tourists got a fright during a friendly prank while on a safari visit.

Staff at the Top End Safari Camp in Australia had some fun with recent visitors who thought they were posing for a photo in front of a motionless crocodile.

According to one of the workers at the safari, most animals are quite gentle, which is why they allow people to pose for photos.

But this time, the only thing that went "snap" was the crocodile behind a group of girls.

A video of the prank shows the worker pretending to ready the group for their picture in front of a three-legged crocodile named Tripod. Behind the group, another member of staff throws some meat towards the croc, causing its jaws to snap shut, and give the guests a fright.

At that, the group of girls went up and running!

SEE ALSO:

Texas deputy constables help wrangle huge gator near Summerwood

Police discover six foot crocodile in man's basement
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsprankcrocodileanimalsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large search effort underway in Chester County | WATCH
16-year-old boy shot dead in Philadelphia
Delaware fentanyl seizure was enough to kill three-quarters of state's population
Beloved pastor killed in head-on crash
Pennsylvania might be most important swing state in country
CDC abruptly removes new guidance on coronavirus airborne transmission
Beta expected to make landfall in Texas | Latest track
Show More
9-year-old boy creates the 'Hunger Reliever Team'
Traffic changes coming to major thoroughfare in South Philly
LIST: Several local malls to be closed on Thanksgiving
Pa. school sports: Wolf vetoes bill, override attempt expected
A rare blue moon will light up the sky on Halloween
More TOP STORIES News