Pets & Animals

Cumberland County Pit Bull makes history as K9 Officer

By
Cumberland County, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There's a dog in Cumberland County that's making history.

Hansel is a rescued pit bull who is about to become the first of his breed to take on the role of an arson-detection K9 officer in the Garden State.

"When I put on his harness and I tell him, 'Do you want to go to work?' he literally does laps in his crate," says Millville firefighter Tyler Van Leer.

Hansel and Van Leer are inseparable, and come January 19th they will officially be a team at the Millville Fire Department.

Hansel was rescued from a dog-fighting ring in Canada when he was just 7 weeks old.

He eventually made his way to the Throw Away Dogs Project - a group that takes rescued dogs and turns them into working dogs.

That agency says they spotted qualities in him that reminded them of K-9 officers.

The duo has been training for 15 weeks.

"Hansel has been through hell and back and this absolutely is needed to find his niche, his person, and Fireman Van Leer is that person and his job, now he's going to have a purpose," says Carol Skaziak, the founder of Throw Away Dogs.

They say the also hope Hansel's new job is a win for pit bulls as breed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscumberland countyk 9pit bullpolice officerarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students, school community remember William Penn student killed in crash
Mother of 3 found dead inside Mayfair home
Man killed during Frankford standoff verbally threatened officers before shooting
Death, cult rumors surround case of 2 missing kids
Whitemarsh Township police arrest man for 71 car break-ins
Preschool students support classmate at courthouse adoption
Rush drummer, lyricist Neil Peart dead at 67
Show More
11-year-old opens fire in school in Mexico City
Sources: Eagles quarterback Josh McCown played with torn hamstring against Seahawks
Man killed, woman injured after being hit by 2 vehicles
NJ woman gets 42 years for murder of mother, grandmother
Germantown fatal shooting suspect seen in surveillance video
More TOP STORIES News