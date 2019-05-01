Pets & Animals

Cute copycats up for adoption

By Jessica Gonzalez
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two rescue kittens are trending on the 6abc Action News Facebook today... and you're about to see why.

Meet Wednesday and Pugsley, two real-life baby cats, who bear a striking resemblance to the adorable animatronics you see at Disney parks.

People can't get enough of the the kittens, following a laser toy in perfect synchronicity, while at The Cat Doctor in Philadelphia.

Wednesday and Pugsley are staying there right now, after being rescued by Kolony Kats on April 26.

The group says the kittens may look like mirror images, but they're actually from separate litters.

Wednesday and Pugsley will be up for adoption soon.

You can apply to adopt the cute copycats, by messaging Kolony Kats on Facebook or sending them an email at kolonykats@yahoo.com.
