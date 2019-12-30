Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Cyclist gives thirsty koala water during severe heatwave in Australia

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officials in South Australia say there is "catastrophic fire danger" for the state until Monday.

The hot and dry conditions have led to several bushfire outbreaks and a severe heatwave.

A video shared through Storyful shows a thirsty koala drinking water from a bicyclist.

The koala approached a group of cyclist and climbed on the bicycle before getting a drink, according to cyclist Lulu who uploaded the video to Instagram.



"There were about a dozen cyclists around me watching this (all men) and several commented that it was genuinely the best thing they've witnessed. What a truly wonderful experience," Lulu said.

In the video, a woman can be hears saying: "Poor little thing... Oh he's trying to lick my glove."

Heatwave conditions are forecast to be above 100 degrees in Australia this weekend with no real relief until New Year's Eve.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsheat exhaustionwaterwildfiredrinking watercyclinganimals in perilwild animalsamazing videoviral videoaustraliaheatanimalanimal newscute animalscaught on videobicycleanimalsu.s. & worldinstagramheat wave
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Portland, Ore. chief to be next Philly police commissioner
Police identify woman found dead in bedroom of Logan home
Eagles Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks out rest of season with dislocated shoulder
Philadelphia police identify man killed in Parkside hit-and-run
AccuWeather: Wet And Mild
Texas church shooting caught on livestream leaves 3 dead
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
Show More
Seattle students ordered to get vaccinations
Eagles battle through injuries, win NFC East with victory over Giants
New Year's Eve ball passes test ahead of Times Square celebration
Man shot, wounded by police had replica gun, authorities say
6abc Action News Mornings Awards 2019
More TOP STORIES News