Day care throws pool 'pawty' for group of dogs

Now this is a "pawty" we all want to be invited to.

Seven-year-old chocolate Labrador "Barkley" got a special treat for his birthday at the dog day care center he attends, Lucky Puppy in Maybee, Michigan, according to Storyful.

Day care center owner, Brenda Langley, held the party for Barkley and some friends.

Langley captured all the fun on June 25.

It looks like they had a fun time splashing around, swimming and leaping in to the water.
