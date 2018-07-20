PETS & ANIMALS

Deaf dog bonds with students who are hearing impaired

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 20, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An elementary school teacher from New Jersey brought a special friend with him to Philadelphia on Friday to teach kids that are either hard of hearing or deaf the importance of inclusion.

Chris Hannah rescued his dog, Cole, from a shelter.

Cole is deaf.

Hannah says he originally bought Cole to be an inspiration for his 10-year-old nephew, who is also deaf.

Hannah and Cole paid a visit to students at Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech in Logan.

Hannah let the kids hang out with Cole, and also took time to answer any questions they had about his inspirational pooch.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal newsdogsphiladelphia newsfeel goodPhilly ProudNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Virginia man finds snake alive in toilet
361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands
Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
9 family members among 17 dead in duck boat disaster
Lawyer of victims in deadly Philly duck boat crashes calls for shutdown
Teenager in serious condition following shooting in North Philadelphia
Police search for suspect who robbed Northeast Philadelphia convenience store
Man shot in leg following attempted robbery in North Philadelphia
3 injured in stabbing outside Old City nightclub
7 hurt in crash in Talleyville, Delaware
4 people rescued following boating accident on the Delaware River
Show More
AccuWeather: Rain Developing
Police: Sexual predator sought for 3 gunpoint assaults
Local contractor charged with cheating customers
Opioid Crisis: 6abc.com Special Presentation
Residents march to stop the violence in Philadelphia
More News