Deaf dog bonds with students who are hearing impaired

An elementary school teacher from New Jersey brought a special friend with him to Philadelphia on Friday to teach kids that are either hard of hearing or deaf the importance of inclusion.Chris Hannah rescued his dog, Cole, from a shelter.Cole is deaf.Hannah says he originally bought Cole to be an inspiration for his 10-year-old nephew, who is also deaf.Hannah and Cole paid a visit to students at Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech in Logan.Hannah let the kids hang out with Cole, and also took time to answer any questions they had about his inspirational pooch.-----