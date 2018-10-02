PETS & ANIMALS

Delaware's animal cruelty laws now apply to all cats

Preventing animal cruelty in Delaware. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 2, 2018.

The First State has a new law to help prevent animal cruelty.

Delaware Governor John Carney was surrounded by cats and cat lovers on Monday when he signed House Bill 235 into law.

It will help protect feral felines by ensuring that animal cruelty laws apply to all cats, whether they are owned or stray.

The measure also intends to reduce the stray population humanely and effectively by allowing shelters to spay and neuter more abandoned cats.

