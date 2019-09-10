Pets & Animals

Denver Zoo lion cub meets dad for the first time

DENVER, Colorado (WPVI) -- An adorable lion cub at the Denver Zoo recently met his father for the first time.

Video captured by the zoo showed the cub playing with his dad, named Tobias.

According to the zoo, the cub is growing fast and already weighs 12 pounds.

The little cub is yet to be named, but the zoo is inviting members of the public to vote from a shortlist of names.

Those names are: Meru, Moremi and Tatu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscoloradozooanimal news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he fired national security adviser John Bolton
Witness: 'Naked man' vandalized cars in Northeast Philly
Death of man found in Jersey shore home investigated as a homicide
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
Couple says they were kicked out of Uber for being gay
Delaware police: Man used rake to fatally strike relative
CA law bars suspensions for talking back to teachers
Show More
Delaware investigates 3 possible cases of vape-related lung issues
Fireworks abruptly end Temple's OT field hockey game
Police ID woman shot and killed while driving in Germantown
Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship
AccuWeather: Nice and warm today, hot and humid Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News