Denver Zoo lion cub meets dad for the first time

DENVER, Colorado (WPVI) -- An adorable lion cub at the Denver Zoo recently met his father for the first time.Video captured by the zoo showed the cub playing with his dad, named Tobias.According to the zoo, the cub is growing fast and already weighs 12 pounds.The little cub is yet to be named, but the zoo is inviting members of the public to vote from a shortlist of names.Those names are: Meru, Moremi and Tatu.