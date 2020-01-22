Deputies confiscate 200 animals found in Texas home

Authorities were responding to an animal call in the Fox Run Subdivision when they found the animals.
@HoustonSPCA @MCTXSheriff #livestock & @mocopct3 deputies respond to animal call in Fox Run Subdivision to take custody of several birds, rabbits, pigs & lizard pic.twitter.com/ZnqT7sIuSM— Constable Precinct 3 (@mocopct3) January 22, 2020
Authorities say the animals included dogs, cats, pigs, rabbits, exotic birds, turkeys, geese, ducks and a lizard.
The Houston SPCA is assisting Montgomery County Pct. 3 in the rescue.
BREAKING NEWS: #HoustonSPCA and @mocopct3 have rescued over 100 animals living in deplorable conditions- many of them inside a Montgomery County home. Many of the chickens, roosters, rabbits, ducks, parakeets, potbelly pigs, cats and dogs were in rooms... https://t.co/Ahny3kg8k6 pic.twitter.com/3trNxuG9ih— Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) January 22, 2020
Pictures from the Houston SPCA show a room with wall-to-wall bird cages with feces covering the floor.
Authorities haven't announced if the home owner will face charges.