Deputies confiscate 200 animals found in Texas home

SPRING, Texas (WPVI) -- Deputies rescued 200 animals from a home in Spring, Texas Tuesday night.

Authorities were responding to an animal call in the Fox Run Subdivision when they found the animals.



Authorities say the animals included dogs, cats, pigs, rabbits, exotic birds, turkeys, geese, ducks and a lizard.

The Houston SPCA is assisting Montgomery County Pct. 3 in the rescue.



Pictures from the Houston SPCA show a room with wall-to-wall bird cages with feces covering the floor.

Authorities haven't announced if the home owner will face charges.
