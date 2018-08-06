Personalize your weather by entering a location.
6ABC DISCOVERY
Taking care of the Big Bad Wolf!
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3894177" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
New Jersey's wolf sanctuary.
WPVI
Monday, August 06, 2018
An animal rescue and Wolfdog education center located in Jackson, N.J. is teaching us the true nature of wolves.
6abc Discovery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
