cute animals

DINE AND DASH: Sea lion jumps on back of boat for fish lunch in Mexico

CABO, Mexico -- There was a surprise for some tourists in Mexico when a sea lion looking to dine and dash hitched a ride on the boat they were on in Cabo.

Apparently, the friendly little pal just wanted some fish.

RELATED: Sea lion flings octopus at kayaker in New Zealand

But once the feeding stopped, their hungry guest said "see ya."

The video, shared by Tracy Wollschlager, shows the sea lion jumping off the boat after the food ran out. Wollschlager joked, "No fish!? I'm out!"

There's no word if it was "Pancho the Sea Lion," who is infamous for jumping on fishing boats in Cabo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmexicobuzzworthysea lionanimal newsanimalcute animalsu.s. & worldanimals
CUTE ANIMALS
3 baby bobcats spotted playing on backyard wall of Arizona home
Raccoon cools off in Burlington County pool
"Is this our dog?!" Man surprises girlfriend with puppy
WATCH: Deer hangs on Lake Michigan beach during 4th of July
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News