Disabled pup named runner-up in 'Cutest Rescue Dog' contest

Disabled pup named runner-up in 'Cutest Rescue Dog' contest. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on October 6, 2018.

A rescue pup from Wisconsin is inspiring people across the globe, thanks to People Magazine.

Rex was named as the runner-up in the magazine's "Cutest Rescue Dog" contest.

The lab-mix was born with a genetic disorder that keeps him from using his front limbs.

But that has never slowed him down.

Since being saved from a high-kill shelter, Rex has proved he's capable of outrunning able-bodied dogs when using his wheel-cart.

His owners hope to use Rex's newfound fame to teach disabled children about the power of determination.

------
