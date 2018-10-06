Disabled pup named runner-up in 'Cutest Rescue Dog' contest

A rescue pup from Wisconsin is inspiring people across the globe, thanks to People Magazine.Rex was named as the runner-up in the magazine's "Cutest Rescue Dog" contest.The lab-mix was born with a genetic disorder that keeps him from using his front limbs.But that has never slowed him down.Since being saved from a high-kill shelter, Rex has proved he's capable of outrunning able-bodied dogs when using his wheel-cart.His owners hope to use Rex's newfound fame to teach disabled children about the power of determination.------