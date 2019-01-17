SHARKS

Deep Blue, one of world's largest great white sharks, possibly spotted off Hawaiian coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Deep Blue, a 20-foot great white shark spotted off the coast of Guadalupe Island, is widely considered to be among the biggest great white sharks ever filmed. (Michael Maier/Barcroft USA/Barcroft Media via Getty Images, File)

Danny Clemens
HONOLULU --
Shark fans are buzzing about a possible sighting of Deep Blue, widely believed to be one of the world's largest great whites, off the Hawaiian coast earlier this week.

Divers spotted the huge shark, whose size and markings were said to resemble those of Deep Blue, during a Jan. 15 excursion off Oahu's North Shore, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. Shark conservationist Ocean Ramsey told the paper she was leading an expedition to monitor tiger sharks feeding on a nearby whale carcass when the massive shark approached their boat.

"She was just this big, beautiful gentle giant wanting to use our boat as a scratching post. We went out at sunrise, and she stayed with us pretty much throughout the day," Ramsey told the newspaper, adding that the "shockingly wide" shark looked pregnant.



Deep Blue swam into the internet spotlight several years ago when a Discovery Channel film crew spotted her during a Shark Week shoot off Mexico's Guadalupe Island. In video later shared widely on social media, the gargantuan creature swam up to the crew's dive cage and poked around curiously before disappearing back into the blue.

At the time, she was estimated to be approximately 20 feet long and was considered to be among the largest great white sharks ever caught on camera. Discovery's crew pegged her age at more than 50 years.

Great whites are uncommon in Hawaii's warm waters, Ramsey said, but hunger could have driven the shark out of its comfort zone. While Deep Blue's theoretical journey from Guadalupe Island to Hawaii might seem like a long way for a shark to travel, the creatures have been known to traverse entire oceans. Scientists in the early 2000s tracked one great white's 12,400-mile journey from South Africa to Western Australia and back.

While Ramsey and her team were mesmerized by the large shark, state wildlife officials later took to Facebook to discourage the public from approaching the rotting whale carcass and the wildlife it attracts.

"Understandably, some people want to get into the water either out of fascination or to get photographs," Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla said in a statement, "but it is truly dangerous to be around this carcass with so much shark activity."

"We're asking people to stay out of the water around this carcass. We don't want anyone to get hurt if a shark swimming around the carcass mistakes them as food," he added.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldwild animalssharksbuzzworthywhat's trendingHawaii
Related
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
SHARKS
Man survives being bitten on head by shark in the Bahamas
Man caught skinny dipping in shark tank
Hi-tech shark detection system being tested in California
Shark attacks 13-year-old boy at California beach
More sharks
PETS & ANIMALS
What's the Deal: Saving on pricey pet medical treatments
Philly Home + Garden Show Sweepstakes
$1,500 studio is rented to two cats, not people
Dogs found in Texas appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather: One Minor Event, One Larger Event, Followed By Arctic Air
Hupperterz found guilty of murder of Temple Student Jenna Burleigh
Flash Freeze: Adam Joseph explains possible icy issue
PennDOT gets ready for Thursday's storm
Delco student convicted in child porn scheme sentenced
NJ ranked as one of worst states for retirement
Man speaks out after being shot in the face over $20
Food stamp recipients warned to budget due to gov. shutdown
Show More
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
Federal loans available for Overbrook apartment fire victims
SURPRISE! Alshon Jeffery visits class of 2nd grader that sent him heartwarming letter
Police: Ex-NFL player tackles man outside daughter's window
Congressman Marino who worked on Trump's PA campaign is resigning
More News