PETS & ANIMALS

DO YOU SEE IT? Feline Instagram star draws comparisons to Gritty

EMBED </>More Videos

This is Wilfred Warrior, the Chinchilla Persian cat that is winning Instagram with his interesting looks.

This is Wilfred Warrior, the Chinchilla Persian cat that is winning Instagram with his interesting looks.

From the under bite to the wild stare, this cat is pretty much breaking the internet.

Wilfred has close to 80,000 followers who follow the kooky cat's adventures.

Wilfred has been called everything from a gremlin to adorable to horrifying.

The pedigree name is Fearless Warrior, and the UK kitty is not afraid to take social media by storm.

Wildred's eyes are a bit googly, and even though the cat lives all the way across the pond in London, there have been many comparisons to another silly, quirky, furry fellow over here: Gritty!

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
pets-animalsPhiladelphia Flyersgrittycatsanimal newsinstagrambig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
44 dead dogs found in freezers, 161 more living in filthy NJ home
Deer crashes through driver's windshield in N.J.
N.J. therapy dogs head to Southern California after fires, shooting
Shelter Me: Street Tails Rescue
Puppy is recovering after being tragically abused by owners
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisories Posted for Wintry Mix Thursday
44 dead dogs found in freezers, 161 more living in filthy NJ home
Man accused of beating girlfriend to death in Chester Co.
Newcomer Andy Kim beats GOP Rep. MacArthur in New Jersey
Flyers sign 14-year-old cancer patient to 1 day contract
Arrest made in fatal Warrington hit-and-run
Camden High School freshman killed walking home
Car at Bucks Co. hotel may be linked to deadly Boulevard hit-and-run
Show More
Refugee children experience first snow with pure joy
70 percent of people want to skip gifts this holiday season, survey says
NTSB holding hearing on Southwest flight that killed 1
Man shot multiple times in Logan
Video of sign language pep talk goes viral
More News