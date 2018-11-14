DO YOU SEE IT? Feline Instagram star draws comparisons to Gritty

This is Wilfred Warrior, the Chinchilla Persian cat that is winning Instagram with his interesting looks.From the under bite to the wild stare, this cat is pretty much breaking the internet.Wilfred has close to 80,000 followers who follow the kooky cat's adventures.Wilfred has been called everything from a gremlin to adorable to horrifying.The pedigree name is Fearless Warrior, and the UK kitty is not afraid to take social media by storm.Wildred's eyes are a bit googly, and even though the cat lives all the way across the pond in London, there have been many comparisons to another silly, quirky, furry fellow over here: Gritty!-----