Dog found dead in cage in South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania SPCA investigating

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania SPCA is leading the investigation into the death of a dog in South Philadelphia.

Construction workers discovered the dead animal in a cage in a wooded area near the Walmart on Christopher Columbus Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Police cordoned off the trail while they conducted their investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
