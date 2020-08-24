Pets & Animals

Dog found tied to tree in Philadelphia park; ACCT says

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An abandoned dog is on the mend at ACCT Philly after he was found tied to a tree this weekend.

The pit mix was rescued Saturday after an animal protection officer got a call about the tied-up dog at Wister Woods Park in Philadelphia.



The officer recorded the rescue on his body camera.

The dog, now nicknamed "Happy," weighs about 40 pounds, and is undergoing treatment at ACCT.

ACCT is working to track down the dog's owner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphiadogscrimeanimal abuse
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Churchgoer attacked during Mass in Philadelphia
Man arrested for firing shotgun at officer in Montco: Police
Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of the month
Hundreds of firefighters battle massive 6-alarm blaze in Philly
Gulf Coast bracing for back-to-back storms | Latest track
Asteroid headed toward Earth just before Election Day: NASA
Trump's sister criticizes president in newly released secret recordings
Show More
South Jersey man charged in wife's murder
Harris: 'I don't' believe postmaster gen's claims ballots will be processed in time
NFL: NJ lab finds positive COVID-19 tests from several teams
Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
More TOP STORIES News