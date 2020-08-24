Dog found tied to tree in Philadelphia park; ACCT says

The pit mix was rescued Saturday after an animal protection officer got a call about the tied-up dog at Wister Woods Park in Philadelphia.
DOG RESCUE: A pit-mix is now in the care of @ACCTPhilly after being rescued by an animal protection officer on Saturday.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) August 24, 2020
The officer received a call about a young dog tied to a tree in Wister Woods Park.@6abc pic.twitter.com/AvPI7o2HXF
The officer recorded the rescue on his body camera.
The dog, now nicknamed "Happy," weighs about 40 pounds, and is undergoing treatment at ACCT.
ACCT is working to track down the dog's owner.