animal rescue

Dog found with head stuck in wheel rim rescued

Staff members were able to free Rimsy from the rim. Officials say Rimsy will soon be up for adoption if her owners don't reclaim her. (Fresno Humane Animal Services)

FRESNO, Calif. -- An officer on patrol found a dog stuck in a tough situation on Tuesday, and was quick to help!

The Fresno Humane Animal Services shared photos of the lab-mix pup, now named Rimsy, with her head stuck in a wheel rim to their Facebook.

The staff says Officer Hartman found Rimsy and carefully loaded her into the patrol car to bring her to the center where team members were able to free Rimsy from the rim.

Officials say Rimsy will soon be up for adoption if her owners don't reclaim her.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsanimal rescuepetsanimals
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Philadelphia community comes to aid of animal rescue
Shelter Me: ACCT pen pals are 'foster parents' to shelter dogs
'Best Person I've Ever Rescued': Coast Guard rescues dog swimming off Fla. coast
Puppies rescued from mountain after living in sheep carcass
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
FCC approves '988' to be new suicide hotline number
82-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash
Man found guilty of shooting, killing beloved South Philadelphia store owner
Father arrested, charged in shooting death of high school football star
2 injured in accident at EP Henry facility in Chester Co.
Show More
Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell says farewell after 45 years
Camden H.S. football player honored for actions during shooting
Plastic bag ban bill approved in Philly
School worries historic preservation could cost millions
'Snow Jawn' ready for winter at Philadelphia airport
More TOP STORIES News