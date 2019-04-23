cute animals

Dog helps puppy climb over pet gate in search of tasty snack

ONTARIO, Canada -- You can't get mad at furry troublemakers like Molly and Marco as they team up to get over a pet gate in search of a snack.

Carolyn Warmm shared video of her two miniature schnauzers at their home in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

It shows Molly the dog desperately trying to make a great escape by climbing over a pet gate. That's when Marco sees his sister struggling and offers a boost.

In the video, Marco can be seen using his paws to nudge his sister over the barrier.

Warmm says Molly was eager to get over the gate after she spotted a treat.

The adorable duo is the definition of partners in crime.

"Perfect performance of what "Teamwork" means," posted Warmm on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsfunny videosnackspetbuzzworthyanimal newscute animalsdogu.s. & worldcanadapuppy
CUTE ANIMALS
3 baby bobcats spotted playing on backyard wall of Arizona home
Raccoon cools off in Burlington County pool
"Is this our dog?!" Man surprises girlfriend with puppy
WATCH: Deer hangs on Lake Michigan beach during 4th of July
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News