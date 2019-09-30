pets

Pit bull puppy jumps on venomous snake giving his life to save his human brothers

By Ashley Moran
WEBSTER, FL -- A Florida family is mourning the loss of their heroic puppy who gave his life to save his human brothers.

Gina Richardson told CNN that two of her kids were playing in the backyard when her 9-month-old pit bull puppy Zeus noticed a venomous snake nearby. Zeus never hesitated.

He sprang into action, smothering the snake with his body.

The coral snake bit Zeus four times before the heroic dog bit the snake's head off.

Richardson rushed Zeus to an animal hospital to get anti-venom medication and treatment, but it was too late. Zeus died from his injuries the next day.

Richardson said she feels "forever grateful" for the heroic puppy. If not for Zeus, Richardson said she may have lost one of her human children.

According to National Geographic, eastern coral snakes are generally reclusive, but their venom has a potent neurotoxin that can lead to respiratory or cardiac failure.

Just last year, four people in Florida were bitten by coral snakes after picking them up. Coral snakes are sometimes mistaken for non-venomous snakes of similar coloring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridadogspetspit bullsnake
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PETS
Shelter Me: Superhero dog inspires kids
Man arrested in shooting of neighbor's 7-pound poodle
After 400 days, shelter dog finds home fit for a Queen
Shelter Me: Reiki For Shelter Animals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Human remains found at Germantown arboretum
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
1 dead, 2 injured after Kensington triple shooting
Woman accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from daycare center
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
4 escapees from Ohio jail arrested in North Carolina
86-year-old woman assaulted at NJ nursing home, son says
Show More
TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Humans can get tuberculosis from deer, the CDC says
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cooler today
Berks authorities probing deaths of boy, girl found in home
More TOP STORIES News