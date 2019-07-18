Dog miraculously survives jump from highway overpass with minor injuries

RUSKIN, Florida (WPVI) -- A Florida dog named Scooby-Doo took a spill off a bridge that will make you say "Zoiks!"
A Bay News 9 helicpoter was over the scene of an accident on I-75 Wednesday.
The dog escapes from one of the cars, runs down the interstate, and jumps right off the overpass.
It's difficult to watch, but Scooby-Doo survived that fall.
"I was amazed that there were no more injuries than that for certain because that was quite a drop. Depending on where he landed it could be up to 17, 18 feet, so very fortunate, Scooby-Doo is very fortunate," said Roger Mills from Hillsborough County Animal Control.
The two-year-old Boxer was found wandering by Hillsborough County Public Works crews nearby.
"We tried to find the owner by looking on the street, but we couldn't find anything, so we decided to tie the dog up, give him water and call animal services," said Troy Thomas from Hillsborough County Public Works.
Miraculously, he had no broken bones, just some scrapes on his head and snout.
"He's doing great, he's been fed, he's been watered, we've given him some treats," said Mills.
He's definitely deserving of more Scooby snacks.
"Seeing him here and then seeing where he came from, there's no way I thought he should've made it here, but he was in good spirits," said Thomas.
Officials were able to locate Scooby's owner. The grateful dog mom has been reunited with her very lucky pooch.
Animal control officers say this story is a reminder that it's a good idea to keep your dog restrained while traveling in a car.
