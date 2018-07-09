U.S. & WORLD

Dog on JetBlue flight given oxygen mask

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog given oxygen mask on flight. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 9, 2018. (WPVI)

A group of flight attendants with JetBlue came to the rescue when a French Bulldog was in distress during a flight last week.

The dog was showing signs of hypoxia.

The crew was able to bring the dog, named Darcy, an oxygen mask.

This happened during a flight from Florida to Massachusetts.

One flight attendant actually owns a French Bulldog and says he has never seen anything like it in his 15 year career.

JetBlue released the following statement:

"We all want to make sure everyone has a safe and comfortable fight, including those with four legs. We're thankful for our crew's quick thinking and glad everyone involved was breathing easier when the plane landed in Worcester."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worlddogsjetblueairplanepets
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Photos from the wildfires across California
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Student takes graduation photos with 14-foot-long alligator
SPONSORED: Philly Comes To Life: Dining at the Philadelphia Zoo
Pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
France's first baby panda celebrates one-year anniversary
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News