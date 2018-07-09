A group of flight attendants with JetBlue came to the rescue when a French Bulldog was in distress during a flight last week.The dog was showing signs of hypoxia.The crew was able to bring the dog, named Darcy, an oxygen mask.This happened during a flight from Florida to Massachusetts.One flight attendant actually owns a French Bulldog and says he has never seen anything like it in his 15 year career.JetBlue released the following statement:"We all want to make sure everyone has a safe and comfortable fight, including those with four legs. We're thankful for our crew's quick thinking and glad everyone involved was breathing easier when the plane landed in Worcester."------