Dog pack takes over Arizona highway

A pack of pooches had drivers hitting the brakes on a Phoenix interstate.Six stray dogs wandered onto I-17, and thankfully none were injured by passing vehicles.They scampered all over the road as police kept drivers away.A trooper and a tow truck driver managed to eventually get the dogs off the highway and into a nearby parking lot.Several people saw what was going on, and helped corral four of the dogs, but the two others got away.