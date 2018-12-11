PETS & ANIMALS

Dog pack takes over Arizona highway

A pack of pooches had drivers hitting the brakes on a Phoenix interstate.

PHOENIX, Arizona (WPVI) --
Six stray dogs wandered onto I-17, and thankfully none were injured by passing vehicles.

Six stray dogs wandered onto I-17, and thankfully none were injured by passing vehicles.

They scampered all over the road as police kept drivers away.

A trooper and a tow truck driver managed to eventually get the dogs off the highway and into a nearby parking lot.

Several people saw what was going on, and helped corral four of the dogs, but the two others got away.

